Fiera Capital Corp Sells 508,832 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,832 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,933,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

