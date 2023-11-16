Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -146.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and have sold 6,359 shares valued at $109,708. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.