Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIFree Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 179.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 681,659 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.