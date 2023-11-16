Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 179.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 681,659 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

