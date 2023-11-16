Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,355,000 after buying an additional 325,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.27 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

