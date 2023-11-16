Financial Architects Inc Has $315,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

T opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

