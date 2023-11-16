Financial Architects Inc Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.