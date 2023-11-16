Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.