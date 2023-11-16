Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1818 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Finning International Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. Finning International has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $34.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

