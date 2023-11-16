Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.56. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

