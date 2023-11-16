Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $125.24 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,933. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

