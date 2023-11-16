Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.47-7.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. Fiserv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.52 EPS.
Fiserv Stock Performance
NYSE:FI opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $97.25 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,495,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
