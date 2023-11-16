Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.47-7.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. Fiserv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.52 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $97.25 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,495,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.