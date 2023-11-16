Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
