Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 65,563 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,563 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.50% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEMQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period.

KEMQ opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

