Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $42.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

