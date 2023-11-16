Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,568 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.73% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTL opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

