Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $67,200.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,538,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,606,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 11,400 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $21,888.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.
- On Friday, September 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.
Shares of FRGE stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRGE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
