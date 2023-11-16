Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $67,200.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,538,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,606,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 11,400 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $21,888.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRGE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

