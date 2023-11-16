FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Issued By National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.78.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

POW opened at C$36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.33. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$31.47 and a 12-month high of C$38.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

