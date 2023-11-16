FY2024 EPS Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Boosted by Echelon Wealth Partners

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11).

Shares of ATE opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.03. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

