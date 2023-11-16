FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.94 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

About Auto Prop Reit

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

