FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.94 million during the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend
About Auto Prop Reit
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.