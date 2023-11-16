Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble Sells 5,000 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Garmin stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $120.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

