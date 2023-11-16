General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Cut by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,951,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Electric by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,838,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,632,000 after buying an additional 62,286 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in General Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.