Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
