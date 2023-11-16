Globe Life Inc. (GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 1st

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 52.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

GL stock opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,093 shares of company stock worth $5,840,403. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Globe Life by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

