Golar LNG (GLNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.