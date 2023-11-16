Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas Acquires 400 Shares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.