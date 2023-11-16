GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of FISV stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
