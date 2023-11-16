GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.