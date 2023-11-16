GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.