GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.7 %

BKNG opened at $3,120.82 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,002.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,885.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.