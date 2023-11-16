Gray Television, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gray Television in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

GTN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $753.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

