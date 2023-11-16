Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.