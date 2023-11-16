GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), reports. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

NASDAQ:GP opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.