GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million.
Shares of GHG stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.78.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
