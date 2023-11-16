GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of GHG stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.