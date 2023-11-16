Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Griffon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 240,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Griffon by 123.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

