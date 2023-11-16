Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $290.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.87 and a 52-week high of $293.77.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

