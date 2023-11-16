Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $96.45 and last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 84176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.63.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

