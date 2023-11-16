Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 11%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. 2,160,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,905,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

