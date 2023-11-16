HC Wainwright Comments on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 305.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 636,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 211,001 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

