Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 57,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth $9,616,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

