Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand updated its Q1 guidance to $0.66-0.71 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.95 EPS.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of HI opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

