HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Insider Sells $65,000.00 in Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. HilleVax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

HLVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HilleVax by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 502,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 232,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

