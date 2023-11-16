Hilton Worldwide (HLT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) recently:

10/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Hilton Worldwide is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Hilton Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,336,000 after acquiring an additional 269,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after buying an additional 312,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

