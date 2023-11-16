Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $308.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.49 and its 200-day moving average is $306.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $308.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.