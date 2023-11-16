Hop Protocol (HOP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $138,579.41

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $138,579.41 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

