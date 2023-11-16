HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,297 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,384 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in HP were worth $29,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in HP by 47,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.47 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.