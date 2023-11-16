Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOSSY
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
About Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hugo Boss
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.