Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

