HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $917.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

