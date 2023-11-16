Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Vincent T. Cubbage Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $22,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,961.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyliion Stock Up 3.4 %

HYLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 173,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,169. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

