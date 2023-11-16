i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.84 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $675.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.40. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $59,839.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 166.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 202.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 370.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

