ICON (ICX) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $261.45 million and $32.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,364,059 coins and its circulating supply is 972,364,169 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,359,239.8209507. The last known price of ICON is 0.27785619 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $58,709,772.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.