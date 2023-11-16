Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 22.58%.
Infineon Technologies Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85.
